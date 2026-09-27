Asian Games 2026: India's Abhay Singh Wins Silver In Squash Men's Singles After Losing Final To Eain Yow Ng | X - offsideAni

Nagoya, Sep 27: India's Abhay Singh settled for an Asian Games silver medal after going down against Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia in the men's singles final of the squash competition here on Sunday.

Abhay falls short in final

Abhay, ranked 26, could not post a stiff challenge to Yow, the world number 18 who defended his gold medal with a commanding performance.

The scoreline read 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 in the Malaysian's favour.

Malaysian extends winning record

It was Abhay's eighth loss to the Malaysian.

Anahat Singh, the first Indian to reach the women's singles final, is scheduled to play the title clash against Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam later on Sunday.

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Anahat eyes women's title

She reached the final with an epic comeback win over Japan Satomi Watanabe.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)