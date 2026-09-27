FPJ Exclusive | 'Difficult To Express In Words': Kiran Pahal Reflects On India's Mixed 4x400m Relay Silver Medal At Asian Games

Kiran Pahal/Instagram

Indian athlete Kiran Pahal was part of India’s mixed 4x400m relay campaign at the Asian Games 2026, where the country secured a silver medal in a thrilling final. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Pahal opened up about the emotions of winning a medal for India and the years of hard work and sacrifices that went into the achievement.

India won silver in the mixed 4x400m relay final after clocking 3:14.46, finishing behind Bahrain, which claimed gold in a Games-record 3:12.87. Vietnam secured the bronze medal. The Indian team in the final featured TS Manu, MR Poovamma, Vishal TK and Vithya Ramraj.

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Pahal had earlier helped India qualify for the final after the team finished second in Heat 2. The quartet of TS Manu, MR Povamma, Jay Kumar and Kiran Pahal clocked 3:16.23 to finish behind China and secure their place in the medal race.

Reflecting on what the medal meant to her, Pahal told The Free Press Journal, “Winning a medal for India is a feeling that is difficult to fully express in words. At that moment, I feel immense pride and happiness because behind that one medal are years of hard work, sacrifices, challenges, injuries, and relentless training.”

Pahal added that standing on the podium with the Indian tricolour made every struggle worthwhile. “When I stand on the podium with the Indian tricolour, I feel that every hardship and every struggle was worth it. This medal is not just mine; it belongs to my country, my family, my coaches, and everyone who believed in me,” she said.

The Indian athlete also said the achievement would motivate her to work harder in the future. “This feeling motivates me to work even harder in the future and continue making India proud,” Pahal added. India’s silver medal highlighted the depth of its relay campaign, with the team improving on its qualifying time in the final to finish on the podium.