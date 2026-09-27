Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh Wins Silver In Squash; Abhay Singh Also Finishes Runner-Up | X

Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 27: India's rising squash star Anahat Singh secured a silver medal for the nation in squash women's singles competition, losing the gold medal clash at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Sunday.

Anahat loses women's final

Anahat lost to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam 3-0, as per ESPN.

The match lasted just 27 minutes, with Anahat losing the first two games 4-11, 4-11. Later, the final game was slightly more competitive, but Anahat still lost 7-11.

India's medal tally rises

This is India's 32nd medal at the ongoing Asian Games, having won four gold medals, 14 silver and bronze medals each.

India's wait for an individual squash gold medal at the Asian Games continued as Abhay Singh lost 9-11, 5-11, 5-11 to Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow in the men's singles final on Sunday.

Abhay misses gold medal

Abhay, ranked 26th in the world, was unable to match the Malaysian world No. 17's consistency in the gold-medal clash as Eain Yow completed a straight-game victory to defend his Asian Games title, according to ESPN.

The result earned Abhay a silver medal but also meant he missed out on the Olympic qualification spot that was reserved for the men's singles gold medallist, with squash set to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Abhay began the third game positively but could not maintain his momentum as Eain Yow gradually took control to close out the contest.

Abhay's journey to final

The silver was India's 31st medal at the ongoing Asian Games, taking the country's tally to four gold, 13 silver and 14 bronze medals.

The 28-year-old Abhay had reached the final after defeating Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan 11-3, 12-10, 11-6 in the semifinals. He became only the second Indian man after Saurav Ghosal to reach an Asian Games singles final.

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Abhay's recent achievements

An Arjuna Award recipient in 2024, Abhay reached a career-high PSA ranking of No. 22 in April 2026 and is currently ranked No. 26.

He has also enjoyed a productive 2026 season, winning the Indian Open in Mumbai and his third Tuanku Muhriz Trophy title in Malaysia. He was part of India's gold-winning team at the 2025 SDAT Squash World Cup in Chennai.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)