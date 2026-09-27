Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces ₹50 Lakh Reward For Squash Player Abhay Singh After Asian Games Silver Medal Triumph |

Chennai, Sep 27: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday announced a Rs 50 lakh incentive for squash player Abhay Singh after he won silver in the men’s singles event at the 20th Asian Games in Japan.

In a statement congratulating Singh, Vijay said the performance had brought pride to Tamil Nadu and India. The state government would award the incentive in recognition of his achievement, he said. Vijay expressed hope that Singh’s success would encourage young athletes across Tamil Nadu, including women aspiring to compete at the highest level. He wished the player further victories for the state and the country.

The silver adds a singles medal to Singh’s record at the Asian Games. The Chennai player was part of the Indian men’s team that won gold at the Hangzhou Games. In the deciding match of the final against Pakistan, he defeated Noor Zaman to secure the team title. He also won mixed doubles bronze with Anahat Singh at those Games. Singh has since remained a prominent figure in Indian squash.

Earlier this year, he won the men’s title at the Indian Open, beating fellow Indian Veer Chotrani in straight games. His latest Asian Games medal comes in a different event from the team and mixed doubles competitions in which he previously reached the podium.

The announcement also comes during Vijay’s first year as Chief Minister. His Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, winning 108 of the 234 seats. The previously ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won 59 seats, a decisive reversal that brought Vijay to office.

In his message, Vijay focused on what Abhay Singh’s medal could mean beyond the result itself. He said the achievement should give aspiring players the confidence to pursue success in sport and expressed the hope that Singh would continue to bring distinction to India.

The Rs 50 lakh award is the Tamil Nadu government’s recognition of the silver medal, while the Chief Minister’s statement placed particular emphasis on the example Singh has set for the next generation. For Singh, the result marks another major international finish three years after his part in India’s memorable team victory at Hangzhou.

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