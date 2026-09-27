Kuldeep Yadav Convinces Captain Shubman Gill For DRS; Celebrates Wildly After Dismissing Centurion Justin Greaves In IND Vs WI 1st ODI | VIDEO

Kuldeep Yadav produced a crucial moment of judgment during the first ODI between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The spinner convinced captain Shubman Gill to review an LBW decision against Justin Greaves, despite the on-field umpire turning down India's appeal. The review proved successful, with HawkEye showing three reds and Greaves dismissed immediately after reaching his century.

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The incident came in the 36th over when Kuldeep bowled his deceptive wrong'un to Greaves. The West Indies batter moved across and attempted a conventional sweep but failed to connect, with the ball striking him on the back leg. India appealed for LBW, but the umpire was unmoved and ruled in favour of the batter.

Kuldeep, however, was confident that Greaves was out and quickly urged Gill to challenge the decision. The Indian captain trusted his spinner's judgment and opted for the review before the timer ran out. It was a decision that immediately swung the momentum back India's way.

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Kuldeep makes his mark

Kuldeep Yadav was by far the pick of the Indian bowlers during the IND vs WI 1st ODI. West Indies had made a brilliant start with openers Justin Greaves and John Campbell posting a record 135-run partnership.

Kuldeep's introduction into the attack changed the game, with the wrist spinner running through the visiting batting line up. He finished with figures of 4/40 in his 10 overs, while the rest of the attack were struggling to keep the runs in check.