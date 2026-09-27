Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli Dancing Alone While Fielding During IND Vs WI 1st ODI

Virat Kohli once again caught the attention of cricket fans, this time with a light-hearted moment during the first ODI between India and West Indies. A video of the former India captain casually dancing while fielding has gone viral on social media. Kohli was spotted at the cover region during a break between overs, seemingly enjoying the music playing inside the stadium.

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Kohli Vibes During Fielding Break

In the viral clip, Kohli can be seen standing at cover before casually moving to the rhythm. He shakes his head and moves his body while appearing to enjoy the stadium DJ’s music. The brief moment quickly caught the attention of fans watching the match.

Kohli is known for his energetic presence on the cricket field, often turning routine moments into entertaining ones. His animated reactions, celebrations and interactions with teammates have regularly become popular among cricket followers. This latest clip offered another glimpse of his relaxed and playful side during a high-pressure international game.

In another moment, he was seen grooving while facing the fans in the stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

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Kohli will be key in the run chase as India won the toss and opted to field first in the IND vs WI 1st ODI in Thiruvananthapuram. The 37-year-old is 59 runs away from 15,000 in ODI career, which would make him only the second to the mark after Sachin Tendulkar.