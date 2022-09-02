'Politics won again': Netizens react after Bhaichung Bhutia loses to BJP-backed Kalyan Chaubey in AIFF elections

Netizens were left fuming after legendary Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia lost comprehensively to Kalyan Chaubey in the All India Football Federation (AIFF) elections on Friday.

AIFF got a former player as its president for the first time in its 85-year history after Chaubey defeated Bhutia 33-1 in the election for the top post.

Chaubey's last two predecessors — Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi and Praful Patel — were full-time politicians.

The 'Sikkimese Sniper', also 45, is one of the biggest legends in Indian football and his candidature had got the elections additional traction.

Chaubey, a BJP politician lost the last parliamentary election for the Krishnanagar seat in West Bengal in 2019.

Twitterati were quick to highlight that politicians continue to rule the Indian football body.

Here are a few reactions

