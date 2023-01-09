Police Shield cricket: MIG CC humble Parsee Gym to win title

Chief Guest Dilip Vengsarkar (centre), former Indian cricket captain and Vivek Phansalkar, Commissioner of Police & Hon. Chairman, Mumbai Police Gymkhana along with MCA Executive Committee members other dignitaries are seen with the victorious MIG CC team and the glittering Champions Police Shield Trophy |

Mumbai, January 8: MIG Cricket Club were crowned champions as they inflicted a crushing 233-run defeat on formidable Parsee Gymkhana on the third day of the three-day final of the Platinum Jubilee 75th UPL-Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2022-23, played at the Police Gymkhana ground, on Sunday. The MIG team which had taken a valuable 84-run first innings lead, managed to score 285 runs for 8 wickets in their second (40 overs) innings to set Parsee Gymkhana a stiff winning target of 369 runs from their quota of 40 in the second innings.

MIG’s left-arm spinner Shreyas Gurav (5 for 57) once again picked up the wickets and finished with impressive match figures of 9 for 142 runs which helped his team restrict Parsee Gymkhana to a measly 136 all out in 22.3 overs and record a thumping victory with plenty to spare. Angkrish Raghuvanshi was the lone batsman who managed to score 32 runs. Giving Shreyas good support was Harsh Tanna who claimed 3 wickets for 54 runs.

Cash award for victors

Chief Guest Dilip Vengsarkar, former Indian cricket captain and Vivek Phansalkar, Commissioner of Police & Hon. Chairman, Mumbai Police Gymkhana presented the glittering Champions Police Shield Trophy and a handsome cash award of Rs 1.50 lakh to the victorious MIG Cricket Club team. The losing Parsee Gymkhana team received the Runners-up Trophy and a cash prize of Rs 75,000.

Brief scores: MIG CC – 1st innings: 366 all out, 74.2 overs (Varun Lavande 84, Vedant Murkar 78, Pragnesh Kanpillewar 46, Vishant More 42, Gaurav Jathar 41, Arjun Dani 39; Sylvester D'souza 2/74), Suryansh Shedge 2/83, Yash Dicholkar 2/97) and 2nd innings: (overnight 116 for 3 wickets, 23 overs) 285 for 8 wickets, 40 overs (Atharva Ankolekar 86, Vedant Murkar 51, Sheesh Shetty 34; Suryansh Shedge 3/91, Yash Dicolkar 2/67) beat Parsee Gymkhana – 1st innings: 282 all out, 70.2 overs (Vaibhav Kalamkar 64, Aakarshit Gomel 63, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 50; Shreyas Gurav 4/85, Atharva Ankolekar 4/136, Harsh Tanna 2/42) and 2nd innings: 136 all out, 22.3 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 32; Shreyas Gurav 5/57, Harsh Tanna 3/54). Result: MIG Cricket Club won by 233 runs.

Individual awards:

Man of the Tournament: Akarshit Gomel, Parsee Gymkhana (240 runs, 1x50s; 9 wickets, 1x5-wicket).

Emerging Player of the Tournament: Yogesh Patil, Mumbai Police (8 for 37 and 7 for 46).

Best Batsmen of the Tournament: Varun Lavande, MIG CC (361 runs [5 matches], 2 centuries).

Best Bowler of the Tournament: Vijay Gohil, Victory CC (18 wickets [4 matches], 3x5-wickets).

Best Batsmen of the Final: Vedant Murkar, MIG CC (78 & 51 runs).

Best Bowler of the Final: Shreyas Gurav (9 for 142 runs [4 for 85 & 5 for 57).

Best Fielder of the Final: Vedant Murkar, MIG CC.