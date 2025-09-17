PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Suresh Raina, Babita Phogat Lead Birthday Wishes From Sporting World

Image: Suresh Raina/X

Renowned names from the sporting world took to social media and wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. Former cricketers Suresh Raina, Sunil Gavaskar, while double Olympic medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker and six-time tennis Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza provided insights into the person behind the Prime Minister.

Sporting world wishes PM Modi on his birthday

Why is PM Modi’s Birthday celebrated as Sewa Diwas?

Every year, September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is observed as "Sewa Diwas" across India. as acts of service, charity, and social welfare. The tradition of Sewa Diwas began in 2014, after he took office. The choice of service-oriented celebrations is deeply linked to Modi's own philosophy and lifestyle.

Prime Minister Modi will also be visiting Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of his 75th birthday. He will launch the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country, ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ and ‘8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ campaigns. The campaign will be organised from September 17 to October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals and other government health facilities across the country, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in India. Among other things, PM Modi will also launch ever health outreach for women and children in the country, Adi Seva Parv for the state.