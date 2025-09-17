 PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Suresh Raina, Babita Phogat Lead Birthday Wishes From Sporting World
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Suresh Raina, Babita Phogat Lead Birthday Wishes From Sporting World

PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Suresh Raina, Babita Phogat Lead Birthday Wishes From Sporting World

Every year, September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is observed as "Sewa Diwas" across India, as acts of service, charity, and social welfare.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Image: Suresh Raina/X

Renowned names from the sporting world took to social media and wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. Former cricketers Suresh Raina, Sunil Gavaskar, while double Olympic medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker and six-time tennis Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza provided insights into the person behind the Prime Minister.

Sporting world wishes PM Modi on his birthday

Why is PM Modi’s Birthday celebrated as Sewa Diwas?

Every year, September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is observed as "Sewa Diwas" across India. as acts of service, charity, and social welfare. The tradition of Sewa Diwas began in 2014, after he took office. The choice of service-oriented celebrations is deeply linked to Modi's own philosophy and lifestyle.

FPJ Shorts
PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Sonu Sood & Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes
PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Sonu Sood & Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes
'Wanted To Be A Martyr...': 71-Year-Old George Zinn Charged After False Confession In Charlie Kirk Killing
'Wanted To Be A Martyr...': 71-Year-Old George Zinn Charged After False Confession In Charlie Kirk Killing
PM Vishwakarma Scheme: 30 Lakh Artisans & Craftsmen Registered, More Than 4.7 Lakh Loans Worth ₹41,188 Crore Approved
PM Vishwakarma Scheme: 30 Lakh Artisans & Craftsmen Registered, More Than 4.7 Lakh Loans Worth ₹41,188 Crore Approved
Karnataka Medical Education Dept Suspends 3 Doctors For Accepting Bribes While Serving As Members Of NMC Inspection Team
Karnataka Medical Education Dept Suspends 3 Doctors For Accepting Bribes While Serving As Members Of NMC Inspection Team

Prime Minister Modi will also be visiting Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of his 75th birthday. He will launch the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country, ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ and ‘8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ campaigns. The campaign will be organised from September 17 to October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals and other government health facilities across the country, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in India. Among other things, PM Modi will also launch ever health outreach for women and children in the country, Adi Seva Parv for the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Suresh Raina, Babita Phogat Lead Birthday Wishes From Sporting World

PM Narendra Modi Turns 75: Suresh Raina, Babita Phogat Lead Birthday Wishes From Sporting World

Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Yousuf’s Christian Wedding Pics Before Converting To Islam Viral Amid Row...

Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Yousuf’s Christian Wedding Pics Before Converting To Islam Viral Amid Row...

Champions League 2025: Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal Headbutts Marseille Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli,...

Champions League 2025: Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal Headbutts Marseille Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli,...

Asia Cup 2025: Andy Pycroft Likely To Miss Pakistan vs UAE Match After No Handshake Incident, Says...

Asia Cup 2025: Andy Pycroft Likely To Miss Pakistan vs UAE Match After No Handshake Incident, Says...

Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B

Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B