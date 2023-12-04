 'Please Say Something About The Bullets In Manipur': NCP's Jibe At Ravi Shastri For Congratulating PM Modi, BJP
'Please Say Something About The Bullets In Manipur': NCP's Jibe At Ravi Shastri For Congratulating PM Modi, BJP

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto also said Shastri should share his views on the fight and struggle of the women wrestlers who are seeking justice against BJP's Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
The Nationalist Congress Party asked former Indian cricket team all-rounder and ex-coach Ravi Shastri on Monday to speak on the situation in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, soon after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's electoral success in three states.

"Mr Ravi Shastri, you always say, 'Like a Tracer Bullet....' Well then, please say something about the bullets that have taken many innocent lives in Manipur," NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said on X.

He also said Shastri should share his views on the fight and struggle of the women wrestlers who are seeking justice against a Lok Sabha member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Crasto's comments came after Shastri praised Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the BJP's electoral wins in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

"A team at play. Clinical. Absolutely brilliant. A bulldozing performance and how," Shastri said on X.

BJP takes 3 states in Assembly Elections 2023

In the recently concluded assembly elections of 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, securing a significant mandate in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The party's stellar performance reflects widespread voter support across various states.

PM Modi's leadership and the BJP's agenda resonated with voters, leading to a substantial number of seats won. The victory comes as a testament to the party's organizational strength, strategic campaigning, and the implementation of impactful policies at both the national and state levels.

The BJP's success in the 2023 assembly elections positions the party strongly for future political endeavors, setting the stage for continued governance and policy initiatives aligned with their vision for the country.

The outcome underscores the BJP's political prowess and establishes them as a dominant force in the Indian political landscape.

