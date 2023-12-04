BJP Leaders In Haryana, Punjab Hail Party’s Win In Assembly Elections In Three Hindi Heartland States

PTI

Chandigarh: Hailing their party's win in the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the senior party leaders of the BJP in Punjab and Haryana have held that this victory showed that the people had endorsed the party policies and action taken for the people’s welfare.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the people had, at the same time, rejected the politics of mere slogans and referred to Congress, saying it had never thought about developing the country. Stating that the governments need to work with dedication for the growth and progress of the country, Khattar said that the ongoing ``viksit bharat sankalp yatra’’ was a programme of the Central government in this regard.

The state BJP president and Kurukshetra MP, Nayab Saini said that the party win was people’s endorsement to the prime minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees and governance.

Renewed vigour among party workers

Meanwhile, several senior leaders who held that the party victory in the three states had boosted the morale of the party workers, said that they would now work with renewed energy for the upcoming Parliamentary and state assembly polls, due in 2024.

Hailing the party’s thumping victory in the three states, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said that this showed that the people have reposed their faith in the prime minister Narendra Modi.

Stating that the polls had also left the opposition decimated, Jakhar said that the Congress’ and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) hollow promises, intimidation and derogatory language against the BJP proved to be their grave mistakes as the voters chose BJP for the economic growth and the national interests.