BJP's Landslide Victory In Chhattisgarh Sparks Speculation Over Next CM; Raman Singh, OP Choudhary & Others Emerge As Contenders

Raipur: Bharatiya Janata Party made a grand comeback with a thumping majority after election results got declared on Monday with a thumping majority and now preparing to form the government.

Last election, it received only 15 seats, but this assembly election it touched the astonishing figure of 54 seats and very soon it will form the government. As there are many eligible faces in the pipeline, so it created suspense as to who will be sworn in as Chief Minister.

Will BJP play the tribal card, or OBC card, which it has been towing for a long time or again provide a chance to three term chief minister cum BJP national vice president Raman Singh a chance is a matter of major debatable issue at BJP headquarters also in common public.

Chhattisgarh's new CM post

Regarding the face of the chief minister, Raman Singh said, “Whatever responsibility the party will assign me, I will try my best to fulfill it.”

Meanwhile second name is of OP Choudhary ex-collector cum former IAS officers, who quit job to contest election on BJP ticket, and in its second attempt from Raigarh he registered victory with record margin from his Congress rival. Second thing is during the election campaign Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared he will be given a prominent position.

Third name of ex-BJP state president Vishnu Deo Sai, a tribal leader who registered record victory against his Congress rival in Kunkuri

Sai had been with the Modi government as Minister of state for steel and later stepped down to take the mantle as the Party president of the state. Third name in CM’s race is of BJP president Arun Sao, who won his seat with record margin from Lormi constituency. The BJP State president was a practicing lawyer, a RSS man and belong to major OBC community with largest vote share in the state.

Apart from it, a video has gone viral, in which the daughter of Union Minister of state for Tribal Affairs, Renuka Singh, who had won the election from Bharatpur-Sonhat seat, seemed saying that she wants to see her mother as the Chief Minister.

In addition sitting MLA Ajay Chandrakar from Kurud, a Kurmi caste leader is also a major contender for CM’s chair.

BJP meets new MLAs

BJP state in-charge Om Mathur, co-in-charge Mansukh Mandaviya and Nitin Nabin are in Raipur. He is meeting all the leaders and newly elected MLAs. State President Arun Sao is also meeting the new MLAs.

It should be noted that Renuka Singh is addressed by her supporters in Bharatpur-Sonhat as CM Madam. During this election, the supporters addressed Renuka Singh as CM Madam and kept giving the message to the voters that Madam is the next CM.

The process of electing the leader of the legislative party will be completed in two-three days, it was expected.