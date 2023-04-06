Period anxiety no more: Female athletes lead the charge for change in sports uniforms, Nike to incorporate technology to prevent period leaks

In recent years, there has been a global shift among female athletes away from wearing white shorts in their official uniforms due to concerns over period anxiety during matches. The New Zealand and England women's national soccer teams have joined this trend and announced the end of using white shorts in their official uniforms.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

New Zealand's Ford Football Ferns

The New Zealand team, known as the Ford Football Ferns, has opted for a white shirt with teal-blue shorts as part of its new kit for the FIFA Women's World Cup, which the nation is co-hosting with Australia in July and August. The team cited the global shift away from female athletes wearing white shorts as part of the move. The change was welcomed by player Hannah Wilkinson, who called it "fantastic for women with any kind of period anxiety" and a "recognition and appreciation of women's health."

England's Lionesses

Similarly, England's women's national soccer team, the Lionesses, announced that its players will no longer wear white shorts and instead will use blue shorts in their latest kits for the World Cup. While the team did not explicitly mention period anxiety as the reason for the change, players like forward Beth Mead have previously voiced concern over the color of the shorts, and said they have reflected the concerns to their kit provider Nike Inc.

Nike Incorporates Technology to Prevent Period Leaks

Nike, which provides kits for several national soccer teams, including Australia, New Zealand, and Brazil, said earlier in the week that its new kit for 13 nations will incorporate technology to prevent period leaks, after receiving "athlete feedback." This move is part of a broader trend among female athletes who are speaking out about the lack of consideration given to their menstrual cycles in sports. Soccer teams like Manchester City and other sports like Ireland's women's rugby team have also stopped wearing white shorts in response to these concerns.