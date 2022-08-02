England Lioness' Chloe Kelly’s iconic celebration in Euro 2022 win sees rise in search for football sports bra

Chloe Kelly celebrates her winner against Germany in Euro 2022 |

England made history on Sunday as Chloe Kelly's extra-time goal against Germany won them the Euro 2022 trophy with a score of 2-1 at the Wembley Stadium.

One image that stood out from the hard-fought final was that of Kelly’s ecstatic celebration after the goal. She tore off her number 18 shirt to reveal her sports bra underneath.

Since the match got over, searches for football sports bra have skyrocketed to over 1,590%.

Like Kelly, USA’s Brandi Chastain had whipped off her shirt after scoring the winning penalty in the 1999 Women’s World Cup final against China.

As author Lucy Ward remarked on social media, the image of a woman in a sports bra is “hugely significant” even beyond the game.

“This is a woman’s body—not for sex or show—just for the sheer joy of what she can do and the power and skill she has,” she said.

Meanwhile, it was the first time since 1966 that England won an international trophy.

Germany fought hard and it was a great showing from both sides but England was able to convert its chances and that's what really made the difference in the final.