BCCI for equal pay: Here's how much Indian men, women cricketers earn

Indian cricket has taken the first step toward equality between men and women cricketers after BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced same pay for both genders.

Shah took to social media to make the announcement on Thursday, October 27.

"I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted Women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

“The BCCI Women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support,” Shah added.

The Indian women’s cricket team reached new heights this year with a silver medal finish at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Recently, they won the Asia Cup for the seventh time.

Earlier, a women cricketer earned a flat INR one lakh for an ODI or T20I appearance, and four lakh for a Test match.

With more success, the women’s team is garnering more income. But the question is how much do the Indian male and female cricketers earn annually.

However, there is no change to their annual contract. A female Garde A contract is worth INR 50 lakh per annum, while Grade B is INR 30 lakh and Grade C is INR 10 lakh.

While the men’s player, in comparison, are divided into four categories with Grade A+ who earn INR 7 crore. And those in Grades A, B and C receive INR five crore, three crore and one crore respectively.