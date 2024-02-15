Harif Rauf In Big Trouble! PCB Terminates Pacer's Contract After His Refusal To Join Pakistan Test Squad In Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the decision to terminate the central contract of fast bowler Haris Rauf on Thursday. This drastic move came in response to Rauf's refusal to join the men's national Test squad during their series in Australia.

Reports indicate that Rauf was specifically requested to participate in the Test matches with an agreement to bowl 10-12 overs per day.

However, he failed to make himself available for the national team, leading to the PCB's stern punishment.

PCB statement on Haris Rauf:

"Fast bowler Haris Rauf has been penalised by Pakistan Cricket Board, following a probe into his refusal to join Pakistan’s Test squad for the tour of Australia 2023-24.

"Refusal to be part of Pakistan's Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract," the PCB statement read.

The PCB had formed a committee to conduct a comprehensive hearing process and probe into the circumstances surrounding Rauf's refusal to join the Test squad. The decision to terminate the contract was the outcome of this thorough investigation.

No NOCs to play in foreign leagues

In addition to the contract termination, Haris Rauf has been barred from participating in any overseas T20 league until June 30 of the current year. This additional consequence reflects the gravity of the PCB's stance on Rauf's actions.

"Haris’s central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023 and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024," the statement further stated.

Timeline of events

Rauf's decision to prioritise playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) over representing Pakistan in the away Test series against Australia triggered the contractual dispute. The Test series took place from December 2023 to January 2024, coinciding with the BBL being held in the same country.

Rauf had cited concerns about his workload and fitness as the primary reasons for excusing himself from the Test series.

This justification formed the basis of his decision, leading to a conflict with the PCB's expectations and ultimately resulting in the termination of his central contract.