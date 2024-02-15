 PCB Confirms Parting Ways With Mohammad Hafeez As Director Of Cricket
PCB Confirms Parting Ways With Mohammad Hafeez As Director Of Cricket

Hafeez was appointed as PCB Director after being part of the Pakistan Cricket Technical Committee in November last year.

Mohammad Hafeez | Credits: Twitter

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez parted ways with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as Director of Cricket on Thursday, February 15. Hafeez was appointed as PCB Director after being part of Pakistan Cricket Technical Committee in November last year.

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder took over the role from Mickey Arthur, who coached Men in Green until he was removed from the post following the team's exit from the ODI World Cup 2023. Apart from being Director of Cricket, Hafeez had a short stint as head coach of Pakistan for Test series against Australia and T20I series against New Zealand.

Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed Mohammad Hafeez's parting ways with the board as director of cricket through a tweet on its X handle (formerly Twitter). PCB lauded Hafeez's contributions to the team and his short stints as coach during Australia and New Zealand tours.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board extends heartfelt gratitude to Mohammad Hafeez, Director Pakistan men’s cricket team, for his invaluable contributions. Hafeez's passion for the game has inspired players and his mentorship during the tour of Australia and New Zealand have been of immense importance. The PCB wishes Hafeez good luck and success in his future endeavours."

