e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPCB hit out at Australian news outlet over unverified personal allegations against Babar Azam

PCB hit out at Australian news outlet over unverified personal allegations against Babar Azam

An undated video of Babar was released on social media where he is allegedly se*ting with the girlfriend of another Pakistani cricketer

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has slammed Australian news outlet Fox Cricket for running an unverified story on skipper Babar Azam involving allegations of se*ting. An undated video of Babar was released on social media where he is allegedly se*ting with the girlfriend of another Pakistani cricketer. On Tuesday, Fox Cricket published a piece headlined ‘Cricket superstar caught up in bizarre allegations he was sexting teammate’s girlfriend’.

Read Also
Babar Azam Scandal: Leaked videos of Pak captain go viral; journalist Shoaib Jatt says 'I am not...
article-image

PCB’s response read: “As our media partner, you might have considered ignoring such unsubstantiated personal allegations which Babar Azam has not deemed worthy of a response.”

Fox Cricket has since updated its piece to mention the account to be a parody, with the introduction now saying that Babar Azam was “falsely accused of sexting a teammate’s girlfriend after videos and voice recordings went viral online”.

Meanwhile, @niiravmodi continues to tweet on the topic, including replying to Fox Cricket’s story with “Delete this tweet, “bf in team for sexting” story is false, I did this in a satirical way.” PCB’s tweet is the first instance of any response from Pakistan Cricket on the entire episode, with Babar himself staying clear of any comment. On Twitter, fans lent support for Babar with the hashtag “WeStandWithBabarAzam” trending. Others noted that teammate Imam-ul-Haq had changed his Twitter profile picture to that of Babar.

Read Also
'I don’t have to justify myself to anyone': Babar Azam on questions over future of his captaincy
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Venkatesh Prasad backs bulky Sarfaraz Khan after Test squad snub: 'There are many with more kgs'

Venkatesh Prasad backs bulky Sarfaraz Khan after Test squad snub: 'There are many with more kgs'

PCB hit out at Australian news outlet over unverified personal allegations against Babar Azam

PCB hit out at Australian news outlet over unverified personal allegations against Babar Azam

Manchester United for sale: UK billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's firm INEOS to bid for EPL club

Manchester United for sale: UK billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's firm INEOS to bid for EPL club

Saudi Arabian businessman bids $2.6m for ticket to watch Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi encounter

Saudi Arabian businessman bids $2.6m for ticket to watch Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi encounter

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's epic reaction after Al-Nassr teammate's son imitates his famous siiuuu...

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's epic reaction after Al-Nassr teammate's son imitates his famous siiuuu...