IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Toss Update: Mitchell Marsh Elects To Bowl First, India Name Unchanged Playing XI

IND vs AUS Playing XI

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitch Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

India Playing XI : Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Toss

Australia won the toss and will bowl.

Preview

After rain abandoned the game in Canberra, Team India prepares to face Australia in the 2nd T20I match in Melbourne on Friday, October 31. However, the weather seems to be showing kindness towards both teams as rain once again is likely to play spoilsport at the iconic venue

While the tickets for the second T20I have been sold out, fans would hope to see some action at the MCG after the opening game disappointment.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav regained his mojo with the bat in the opening match with an unbeaten knock of 39 runs. He would hope for another good outing.

Abhishek Sharra scored only 19 runs in the first T20I and would aim to give the team a blazing start yet again. Australia would want to beat the No 1 India, highlighting their credentials ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.