'Parties, Smoking Cigarettes, Going To Girls, Stop It': Yograj Singh Reveals Warning Vinod Kambli During Latter's Playing Days

Ex-Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh reveals his massive warning to former batter Vinod Kambli during his cricketing career. Yograj disclosed that he cautioned Kambli against going to parties, smoking cigarettes and going to girls as his career will be in jeopardy.

Kambli, who started playing cricket alongside Sachin Tendulkar at a tender age, failed to convert his promising beginning into a storied international career. While Tendulkar went on to become a custodian of several records, the left-handed batter's career was marred by inconsistencies in form and discipline. The 53-year-old played 125 international matches, aggregating 3561 runs.

Speaking to InsideSport recently, Yograj disclosed:

"I told Vinod Kambli once, these parties, smoking cigarettes, going to girls, stop it. Otherwise you will be finished. You will be crying. See what has happened to him. I spoke to him at the top of my voice. I spoke to him personally but then he said, ‘Sir, apka time chala gaya (your time has passed). He used to think, ‘I’m the king’. You are not bigger than the game."

Vinod Kambli was hospitalised last year due to deteriorating health

On December 21, 2024, Kambli was admitted to Akruti Hospital seemingly for Urinary infection and cramps but the doctors later said it was due to clots found in his brain. Notably, ex-Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar had offered to help Kambli get himself back on track. Speaking to India Today, the 75-year-old had said:

"The 1983 team is very conscious of the younger players. For me, they are like grandsons. If you see their age, some are like sons. We are all very concerned, particularly when fortunes desert them. I don't like the word help. What the 83 team wants to do is take care of him. We want to take care of Vinod Kambli and help him get back on his feet."