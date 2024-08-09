Paris Olympics 2024: Double Bronze Medalist Manu Bhaker, Coach Jaspal Rana Meet LoP Rahul Gandhi; VIDEO

Image: ANI

Olympic double medalist Manu Bhaker on Friday met Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. The star pistol is currently in India after her historic performance at Paris Olympics. Bhaker scripted history by winning two medals in pistol shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024. Manu was joined by her coach Jaspal Rana and her family. Bhaker was also seen sharing sweets with Rahul Gandhi.

Before meeting Rahul Gandhi, Bhaker met Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, at the latter's residence in Delhi. The picture of Manu Bhaker meeting with Sonia Gandhi went viral on social media platfrom X

Manu Bhaker Historic Feat at Paris Olympics

She scripted history by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Summer Games. After missing out on podium in Tokyo due to pistol malfunction, Bhaker bounced back in style with two bronze medals. She won medal in 10m pistol event and 10m mixed team team event along with Sarabjot Singh.

Manu Bhaker admitted that it was a bittersweet end to her Paris Olympics campaign as he couldn't clinch the third medal, but gladdened to have successfully contributed to India's campaign at thee going Summer Games in the France's capital.

Bhaker would be returning to Paris on Saturday after being chosen as the flag bearer for India in the closing ceremony.