 Paris Olympics 2024: Double Bronze Medalist Manu Bhaker, Coach Jaspal Rana Meet LoP Rahul Gandhi; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsParis Olympics 2024: Double Bronze Medalist Manu Bhaker, Coach Jaspal Rana Meet LoP Rahul Gandhi; VIDEO

Paris Olympics 2024: Double Bronze Medalist Manu Bhaker, Coach Jaspal Rana Meet LoP Rahul Gandhi; VIDEO

Manu Bhaker is currently in India after her historic performance at Paris Olympics where she won two bronze medals.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
Image: ANI

Olympic double medalist Manu Bhaker on Friday met Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. The star pistol is currently in India after her historic performance at Paris Olympics. Bhaker scripted history by winning two medals in pistol shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024. Manu was joined by her coach Jaspal Rana and her family. Bhaker was also seen sharing sweets with Rahul Gandhi.

Before meeting Rahul Gandhi, Bhaker met Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, at the latter's residence in Delhi. The picture of Manu Bhaker meeting with Sonia Gandhi went viral on social media platfrom X

FPJ Shorts
ESIC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 25 Tutor Posts In Medical Disciplines
ESIC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 25 Tutor Posts In Medical Disciplines
IOCL Announces Recruitment For Visiting Specialist & Shift Duty Doctors, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, & More
IOCL Announces Recruitment For Visiting Specialist & Shift Duty Doctors, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, & More
Hina Khan Asks, 'What's Your Excuse?' While She Shares The Importance Of A Healthy Lifestyle In A Recent Video
Hina Khan Asks, 'What's Your Excuse?' While She Shares The Importance Of A Healthy Lifestyle In A Recent Video
Naezy Reveals Reason Behind His Fallout With Divine: 'Mujhe Theek Nahi Laga Ki Mai Uske Peeche Lagun'
Naezy Reveals Reason Behind His Fallout With Divine: 'Mujhe Theek Nahi Laga Ki Mai Uske Peeche Lagun'

Manu Bhaker Historic Feat at Paris Olympics

She scripted history by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Summer Games. After missing out on podium in Tokyo due to pistol malfunction, Bhaker bounced back in style with two bronze medals. She won medal in 10m pistol event and 10m mixed team team event along with Sarabjot Singh.

Manu Bhaker admitted that it was a bittersweet end to her Paris Olympics campaign as he couldn't clinch the third medal, but gladdened to have successfully contributed to India's campaign at thee going Summer Games in the France's capital.

Bhaker would be returning to Paris on Saturday after being chosen as the flag bearer for India in the closing ceremony.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paris Olympics 2024: Double Bronze Medalist Manu Bhaker, Coach Jaspal Rana Meet LoP Rahul Gandhi;...

Paris Olympics 2024: Double Bronze Medalist Manu Bhaker, Coach Jaspal Rana Meet LoP Rahul Gandhi;...

Paris Olympics 2024: Silver-Medalist Neeraj Chopra Steps Aside To Allow Bronze Winner PR Sreejesh As...

Paris Olympics 2024: Silver-Medalist Neeraj Chopra Steps Aside To Allow Bronze Winner PR Sreejesh As...

Football Transfer News: Barcelona Announces Biggest Summer Signing, Dani Olmo Arrives From RB...

Football Transfer News: Barcelona Announces Biggest Summer Signing, Dani Olmo Arrives From RB...

'Definitely Deserves Silver Medal': Sachin Tendulkar Rallies Behind Vinesh Phogat Ahead Of CAS...

'Definitely Deserves Silver Medal': Sachin Tendulkar Rallies Behind Vinesh Phogat Ahead Of CAS...

Breakdown of ₹420 Crore Spent By Indian Sports Ministry on Paris Olympic Bound Contingent

Breakdown of ₹420 Crore Spent By Indian Sports Ministry on Paris Olympic Bound Contingent