Paris Olympics: Bronze Medalist Meets With Sonia Gandhi Instead Of PM Modi After Reaching Delhi; Video

Double Bronze winning Olympic medalist at Paris Olympics 2024, Manu Bhaker meets Sonia Gandhi |

New Delhi, August 7: Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker on Wednesday met Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, at the latter's residence in Delhi. The picture of Manu Bhaker meeting with Sonia Gandhi went viral on social media platfrom X (formerly Twitter) in no time.

As the picture showing Manu Bhaker meeting Sonia Gandhi went viral on social media, several handles speculated that the Olympic medalist would next be meeting PM Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken to Manu Bhaker when she had won the bronze and first medal for India at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 10 m air pistol category.

Video of Manu Bhaker leaving from the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, after meeting the Congress leader was also posted by news agency ANI.

Earlier, Bhaker also met with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Bhaker would be returning to Paris on Saturday after being chosen as the flag bearer for India in the closing ceremony.

She also expressed her feelings after receiving a warm welcome at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Wednesday following the shooter's outstanding performance. Bhaker will return to Paris on August 10 as she is the flag bearer of the Indian contingent during the closing ceremony of the games.

"I am so happy to get so much love here..." Bhaker told ANI Bhaker said that she was happy to be back and eating Indian food, something she missed at the Paris Olympics.

"It feels great the way I was welcomed at the airport and the hotel. I am very happy that the people of the country are supporting me like this. I have brought home 2 medals and a lot of inspiration and motivation to work harder in the future," she said.

Bhaker's coach, Jaspal Rana, also accompanied her. Bhaker showed a glimpse of her medals to the fans who welcomed her.