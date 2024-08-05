'It Is A Dream Come True': Manu Bhaker's Heartfelt Post After Winning 2 Bronze Medals For India In Shooting At Paris 2024 Olympics

Manu Bhaker | Credits: Manu Bhaker Instagram

Indian shooting sensation Manu Bhaker couldn't be more happier than winning two Olympic medals for the country at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics. Bhaker clinched two bronze medals in the women's 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol event with Sarabjot Singh.

With two medals in her second Olympics appearance, Manu Bhaker scripted history by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Summer Games. The 22-year-old shooter from Haryana joined badminton star PV Sindhu and retired wrestler in elite list of Indian athletes to win two medals in the history of Olympics.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Manu Bhaker expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she has been receiving amid her sensational run at the Paris Olympics. She dedicated her Olympic medals to the people who believed in her.

"I am extremely overwhelmed by the support and wishes that have been coming in. Winning 2 bronze medals in a single edition of Olympics is a dream come true. This achievement is not just mine but belongs to everyone who has believed in me and supported me along the way." Bhaker wrote.

"I couldn’t have done it without the unwavering support of everyone. Competing and performing at the biggest stage for my country is a moment of immense pride and joy." she added.

Manu Bhaker was on the verge of scripting history of becoming the Indian athlete to win a hat-trick of medals in the history of the Summer Games. However, Bhaker finished the fourth in the women's 25m air pistol final, narrowly missing out on the opportunity to achieve the remarkable feat.

'A bittersweet end to my campaign': Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker admitted that it was a bittersweet end to her Paris Olympics campaign as he couldn't clinch the third medal, but gladdened to have successfully contributed to India's campaign at thee going Summer Games in the France's capital.

"Thank you all for being a part of this incredible journey and for standing by me through every step. Your encouragement means the world to me!" The 22-year-old wrote.

"A bittersweet end to my campaign in Paris but happy to contribute to #TeamINDIA’s success. Jai Hind!" Manu Bhaker concluded.