Paris Olympics 2024: Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale's Coach Deepali Deshpande Says, 'There Is Lack Of Sports Culture In India'; Read Full Interview

Bronze winner Swapnil Kusale and his coach Deepali Deshpande |

Deepali Deshpande has been serving the shooting sport for almost 37 years. She represented India at the 2004 Olympics. The Mumbai-born shooter won silver in rifle shooting at the 2004 Asian Shooting Championships in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She has been training several players after her retirement. She is the coach of Swapnil Kusale, who clinched bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions at the Paris Olympics 2024. After winning the medal, Swapnil said, “Deepali madam is like my second mother.” This one sentence conveys a thousand meanings. After Swapnil’s historic performance,

The Free Press Journal spoke to Deshpande.

Excerpts:

When did you start coaching Swapnil Kusale, and how did you recognise his potential?

In 2012, the NRAI (National Rifle Association of India) organised a programme for shooting players. I was the chief rifle coach for this programme. Swapnil participated as a junior shooter. I noticed his potential and provided training to him and other players. Through this programme, we formed various squads for national tournaments, and Swapnil was in the national squad for three years. I have been training him since then, even as he transitioned to senior levels.

What do you say about Swapnil’s journey, having closely observed his career?

Junior players often perform well because they lack other responsibilities and distractions. The transition from junior to senior is challenging for shooters. During Swapnil’s transition, I invited him to Delhi and Mumbai for training, as he was practising in Balewadi, Pune. My other students were in the north, so I was in Delhi, but I made sure to call Swapnil for training. I wanted his journey from junior to senior to be smooth.

Did you communicate with Swapnil before his maiden Olympic match?

Yes, I always talk to my students before any match. I could not go to Paris; I was in Mumbai when Swapnil played his match. But I communicated with him. Students always share their issues with me, and I provide them with guidance.

What are your thoughts on Swapnil’s delayed promotion by the railway authorities?

Some officers do not prioritise players and sports. Despite Swapnil’s excellent performance, he did not get a promotion for nine years. It was his right to be promoted. He had to visit the office and meet officers, which he found humiliating. I also felt bad for his future. We eventually decided to focus on his Olympic preparation and set aside concerns about the promotion.

Do you think our system is unsupportive of sportspersons?

The mentality in our society is not supportive enough. People were unaware of Swapnil’s achievements until he became an Olympic champion. He has been a top shooter since his junior days, but his past performances were overlooked. People often get impressed by social media but do not recognise the true athletes’ real performances. People said he came suddenly, as an underdog and all, but he had given the best performance in the past, which people do not acknowledge or see.

Do you think there is a lack of sports culture in our country?

The mentality towards sports in India has changed a lot, and we now see many players excelling in various games. I hope our players will do well in the Paris Olympics in other sports too. Sports in India have become more professional, and we have started performing at the international level, but there is still a lot to achieve. However, there is a lack of sports culture in our country. Sports require rules, and our civic sense is often lacking. People tend to break rules, which happens in every field. Spreading a sports culture across the country requires awareness and a change in mentality.

After the disappointing performance of Indian shooters in the Tokyo Olympics 2021, the NRAI did not renew your coaching contract. Did this upset you?

I was not bothered when I was removed from national coaching. Having been in the sport for several years, I understand how and why such incidents occur. I decided to focus on giving better training to my students. Although I could not go to Paris, Swapnil won the medal. Difficult times teach valuable lessons, and overcoming them makes one stronger. I still hold this belief.

What do you think about the facilities available for shooting sports in Mumbai?

Mumbai lacks adequate facilities for shooting sports. Existing facilities started long ago and have not been upgraded. In a city like Mumbai, the climate causes shooters’ equipment to rust. Mumbai could have better facilities. Currently, only Worli has a significant shooting range. While there is no vacant space for ranges within the city, authorities could build ranges in the outskirts like Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Virar.

Do you think Maharashtra lacks a sports culture, considering it took 72 years to win another Olympic medal after Khashaba Jadhav?

In Mumbai, people play sports to relieve stress, but dedicated players do emerge. However, the rest of Maharashtra lacks sports facilities. Authorities should maintain sports complexes like Balewadi, Pune, and provide access to players as they often keep them locked. Existing facilities should be used properly, and new ones should be built across the state.

How do you compare the era when you played to the current era in Indian sports?

When I was a player, participating in the Olympics was a major goal. We had quota selections. I participated in the Olympics after being selected by quota. Later, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Abhinav Bindra won medals for the country, and our shooting infrastructure improved slightly, benefiting current players.