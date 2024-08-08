 Paris 2024 Olympics: IOA To Fly Back Antim Panghal And Her Entourage After Wrestler's Sister Breaches Security Using Her ID Card
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has now decided to fly wrestler Antim Panghal and her support staff back home after a disciplinary breach was brought to its notice by the French authorities.

Updated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 01:22 AM IST
article-image

Wednesday turned out to be a horrendous day for Indian wrestlers at the Paris Olympic Games. The day started with the news of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the women's 50 kg category just before the final on account of being overweight. It ended with Antim Panghal's sister being caught for a security breach and being flown back home soon along with her support staff.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has now decided to fly wrestler Antim and her support staff back home after a disciplinary breach was brought to its notice by the French authorities.

Details of Complaint

According to a complaint by the French authorities, Antim's sister was trying to impersonate her and get into the Athletes Village using the wrestler's accreditation card.

The security staff at the Athletes Village detained her and Antim was called for a statement.

article-image

Antim's Disappointing Campaign

Antim represented the country in the women's 53kg weight class and lost her pre-quarterfinal bout 0-10 to Turkey's Zeynep Yetgh on Wednesday.

Antim initially claimed that everything was settled, and she would be getting her accreditation back soon.

"I will get my accreditation soon and my sister will be released in a few minutes," an emotional Antim Panghal had told IANS.

However, the IOA seems to have taken serious note of this breach of security and protocol and has decided to send the wrestler and her support staff back to the country before the end of the Games.

According to sources, Antim had asked her sister to collect her belongings from the Athletes Village and bring them to the hotel where her coach and sister were staying.

