Paraguay Swimmer Luana Alonso Debuts On OnlyFans Months After Getting Kicked Out Of Paris Olympics Village

On her OnlyFans profile, Luana brands herself as "Your favourite ex-swimmer" and offers subscribers exclusive content for $35 a month, featuring photos and videos—primarily in swimwear.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Former Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso is grabbing attention for reasons that are raising more than a few eyebrows once again. After being booted from the Paris 2024 Olympics Village back in August for "inappropriate behaviour," the 20-year-old is now making headlines by taking an unexpected dive into the world of OnlyFans.

Alonso, who had previously expressed her commitment to studying political science and furthering sports development in Paraguay, seems to have made a surprising pivot. Her new venture into the adult entertainment space contradicts the ambitions she once publicly shared.

She announced her OnlyFans debut, posting a link with a simple caption: "Finally." On her OnlyFans profile, Luana brands herself as "Your favourite ex-swimmer" and offers subscribers exclusive content for $35 a month, featuring photos and videos—primarily in swimwear.

She wasted no time and started sharing content, causing a stir with mixed reactions across social media.

Her profile description promises, "I promise you won’t regret this," as she navigates this new chapter.

What is OnlyFans?

OnlyFans is a platform where creators share exclusive content, often behind a paywall, and while it's notorious for adult content, it also features creators from various niches like fitness, music, and more. Fans can interact with creators through messages and tips, adding a personal connection.

Why was Luana Alonso Booted from Olympics Village?

Alonso was removed from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Village after reportedly engaging in inappropriate behavior, as per the Paraguayan Olympic Committee. Following her failure to qualify for the 100-meter butterfly final, she retired from the sport and instead spent her time at Disneyland Paris, posting photos online rather than supporting her teammates.

Adding to the drama, she claimed that Neymar Jr. slid into her DMs during this period, fuelling even more controversy.

