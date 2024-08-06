Paris 2024: ‘Won’t let misinformation affect me’ Paraguay Swimmer Denies Getting Kicked out from Olympic Games Village

Luana Alonso. | (Credits: Twitter)

Paraguay swimmer Luana Alonso has played down the accusations about her removal from the Paris Olympics Village for bad behaviour. In an Instagram Story posted on Monday, the 20-year-old swimmer denied allegations of her removal from the Olympic Village.

She wrote on Instagram in Spanish, "I just wanted to clarify that I was never removed or expelled from anywhere. Stop disseminating erroneous information. I don't want to make a statement, but I won't let misinformation affect me either".

British tabloid ‘The Sun’ had earlier run a story about Alonso getting kicked out while quoting Larissa Schaerer, head of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee. “Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay,” Larissa Schaerer said in a statement published by the outlet. "We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes' Village."

The story was later run by other media outlets as well.What Media outlets said about Luana AlonsoAccording to the report by The Sun, Alonso spent a night out in Paris and went to Disneyland rather than staying to support teammates. According to Daily Mail, the 20-year-old had been seen walking around in her own choice of outfits rather than the official kit provided by Paraguayan team chiefs.

Luana Alonso takes retirement

After failing to advance into the women’s 100m butterfly semifinals on July 27 by a mere 0.24 seconds, Alonso announced her retirement from the sport but remained in Olympics Village.

“I have been swimming for so long, 18 years, and I have so many feelings,” she wrote on Instagram while announcing her retirement. “Unfortunately, I made the decision to stop and I am happy that my last race will be at the Olympic Games.” Alonso was just 17 when she participated in the Tokyo Olympics.