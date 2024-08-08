Who is Luana Alonso? Interesting Facts About Paraguay Swimmer Kicked Out Of Paris Olympics 2024

By: Suraj Alva | August 08, 2024

Paraguayan Swimmer Luana Alonso has been making headlines for more than just swimming at Paris 2024 Olympics

Image: Luana Alonso/ Instagram

The 20-year-old Athlete was in news for getting kicked out of Paris Olympics 2024 over Inappropriate Behaviour

Image: Luana Alonso/ Instagram

Alonso denied the claims about getting kicked out of Olympics on Social media

Image: Luana Alonso/ Instagram

The 20-year-old athlete returned to the United States following her 2024 Paris Olympics run.

Image: Luana Alonso/Instagram

Luan Alonso is a student at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and part of women’s swimming and diving team.

Image: Luana Alonso/Instagram

Besides swimming, Alonso is also an social media influencer. She has even teamed up with fast food chain Mostaza Paraguay to promote the brand.

Image: Luana Alonso /Instagram

Just like any other athletes, Alonso has a tattoo of the Olympic rings made on her right hip.

Image: Luana Alonso/Instagram

After competing in the 2024 Olympic Games, Alonso announced her retirement from swimming.

Image: Luana Alonso/Instagram