Who is Luana Alonso? Interesting Facts About Paraguay Swimmer Kicked Out Of Paris Olympics 2024

By: Suraj Alva | August 08, 2024
Paraguayan Swimmer Luana Alonso has been making headlines for more than just swimming at Paris 2024 Olympics
Image: Luana Alonso/ Instagram
The 20-year-old Athlete was in news for getting kicked out of Paris Olympics 2024 over Inappropriate Behaviour
Image: Luana Alonso/ Instagram
Alonso denied the claims about getting kicked out of Olympics on Social media
Image: Luana Alonso/ Instagram
The 20-year-old athlete returned to the United States following her 2024 Paris Olympics run.
Image: Luana Alonso/Instagram
Luan Alonso is a student at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and part of women’s swimming and diving team.
Image: Luana Alonso/Instagram
Besides swimming, Alonso is also an social media influencer. She has even teamed up with fast food chain Mostaza Paraguay to promote the brand.
Image: Luana Alonso /Instagram
Just like any other athletes, Alonso has a tattoo of the Olympic rings made on her right hip.
Image: Luana Alonso/Instagram
After competing in the 2024 Olympic Games, Alonso announced her retirement from swimming.
Image: Luana Alonso/Instagram