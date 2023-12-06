Pakistani Fan Tries To Taunt Indians By Posting Video Of '36-All Out', Gets Befitting Reply From Harsha Bhogle

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Wednesday hit back at a Pakistani fan who put out a video of the Indian cricket team's 36-all out innings against Australia in the 2020 Adelaide Test.

A Pakistani fan named Farooq Khan tried to taunt Indian cricket supporters by posting a video of all the dismissals from the infamous 36-all out innings.

"In case you're having a bad day, enjoy this India team humiliation by Australia," Khan tweeted on X.

Bhogle schools Pak cricket fan

Bhogle shut him down by stating that India's fightback was the best way to reply back to the team's critics.

"I am glad you put this out Farooq because it led to one of the greatest performances in Test history. This is a case study on how you convert adversity into match winning performances through great courage, outstanding leadership and self-belief.

" When you have that pride, you find new heights. When you seek joy in someone else's adversity, you remain small and petty. So think big, think class, you might just find a wonderful world. Hopefully ...." Bhogle tweeted.

India's greatest fightback and Test series win

India were bowled out for their lowest-ever Test score by the Aussies in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar series and they eventually lost the contest by 8 wickets.

But that was the only manage the Aussies managed to win as India staged one of the greatest comebacks in Test history under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership to win in Melbourne and Brisbane to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

It was India's second successive Test series victory in Australia after they won under Virat Kohli's leadership on the 2018-19 tour.