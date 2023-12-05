South Africa's Latest Pace Sensation Gerald Coetzee Ties The Knot; Check Photos

By: Aakash Singh | December 05, 2023
Gerald Coetzee and his wife Hannah are all smiles after getting married.
(Credits: Twitter)
Gerald Coetzee and Hannah share a romantic moment amid their wedding.
(Credits: Twitter)
Gerald Coetzee and Hannah pose for a photo amid their wedding ceremony.
(Credits: Twitter)
Gerald Coetzee and Hannah are all set to start the next phase of their lives.
(Credits: Twitter)
Gerald Coetzee received a maiden call-up for the 2023 World Cup over Wayne Parnell. The 23-year-old emerged as the highest wicket-taker for South Africa in the edition, snaring 20 wickets in 8 games at 19.80.
(Credits: Twitter)
Gerald Coetzee was especially magnificent in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against Australia. Defending 212, he took figures of 9-0-47-2, but it wasn't enough.
(Credits: Twitter)
Gerald Coetzee is likely to trigger a bidding war among multiple franchises in IPL 2024 auction. He has set his base price at ₹2 crore and could be the most expensive player in the auction.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!