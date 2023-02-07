Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal announces retirement from all international cricket

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal on Tuesday announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket with immediate effect.

The 41-year-old wicketkeeper-batter played 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20Is for Pakistan since making his debut way back in 2002.

Kamran Akmal amassed 2648 runs in Tests, 3236 runs in ODIs and 987 runs in T20Is. His tally included 6 Test hundreds and 5 ODI centuries along with 12 half-centuries and 10 fifties.

Kamran to don new hat post retirement

Kamran will be donning the selector's hat after retirement after being named in the Pakistan Cricket Board's selection committee along with Yasir Hameed and Mohammad Sami. Haroon Rashid will lead the selection panel for the men's cricket team.

“Obviously, I will not be playing cricket anymore due to new roles in PCB,” responded Kamran who was named in national men’s selection committee alongside Yasir Hameed and Mohammad Sami with Haroon Rashid as chairman.

“I will be playing small leagues but that too depend on my responsibilities in a new role given to me by PCB,” he added.

Akmal is currently working as batting consultant and mentor with Peshawar Zalmi for a week in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

