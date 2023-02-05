e-Paper Get App
PCB rubbishes news report on Asian Cricket Council meeting, says 'no such matters were raised'

PCB rubbishes news report on Asian Cricket Council meeting, says 'no such matters were raised'

A report in ESPNCricinfo mentioned that "all ACC members are believed to have been asked to seek their own government's positions on whether their teams could travel to Pakistan."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 05, 2023, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday rubbished a news report which claimed that all members of the Asian Cricket Council will have to get clearance from their respective government's to play in Pakistan.

A report in ESPNCricinfo mentioned that "all ACC members are believed to have been asked to seek their own government's positions on whether their teams could travel to Pakistan."

But the PCB said that "no such matters were raised in the meeting, nor did any member indicate any intention to seek government clearance for playing in Pakistan.

article-image

"Sri Lanka has recently visited Pakistan in 2017 and 2019, while Bangladesh has toured Pakistan in 2020.

"In the 2023-2027 Future Tours Programme (FTP), which has been agreed and announced by all ICC Members, Afghanistan Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have confirmed their tours to Pakistan."

PCB Twitter

Pakistan threaten to boycott ODI World Cup in India

The issue of India not travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 has forced the ACC to look at alternate venues for the tournament, according to reports.

The United Arab Emirates is most likely to host the tournament for the third time in succession after 2018 and 2022.

But the PCB chief Najam Sethi has allegedly threatened a pullout from the ICC ODI World Cup in India later this year if the BCCI doesn't send a team for the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan.

article-image

