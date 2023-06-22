 'Pakistan Should Have Negotiated Better': Zaka Ashraf Unimpressed With Hybrid Model For 2023 Asia Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Pakistan Should Have Negotiated Better': Zaka Ashraf Unimpressed With Hybrid Model For 2023 Asia Cup

'Pakistan Should Have Negotiated Better': Zaka Ashraf Unimpressed With Hybrid Model For 2023 Asia Cup

Incoming PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf said he personally does not agree with hybrid model for Asia Cup.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
Zaka Ashraf not happy with Hybrid model for Asia Cup. | (Credits: Twitter)

Next in-line Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf has expressed his unhappiness at the hybrid model for the 2023 Asia Cup. While Ashraf has promised to honour the agreement, he reckons Pakistan should've negotiated better as Sri Lanka have taken the bigger lot of games for the Asia Cup.

Read Also
PCB Chief Najam Sethi Says Pakistan's 2023 World Cup Participation Depends On Their Government's...
article-image

Pakistan came up with the hybrid model as the BCCI refused to send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. In turn, Pakistan had also declined to come to India for the upcoming 2023 World Cup. Hence, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) approved the hybrid model based on which Pakistan will host four games, while Sri Lanka will stage the remaining nine.

"In my personal opinion, this whole hybrid model isn't beneficial for Pakistan and I didn't like it. Being a host, Pakistan should have negotiated better to make sure that the entire tournament should have played in Pakistan. Sri Lanka taking the bigger lot of games, leaving Pakistan with only four games, isn't in the best interest of our country," Ashraf told ESPN Cricinfo.

Read Also
Pakistan Accuses India of Strategic Venue Selection, Demands Change In Two Stadiums For 2023 ODI...
article-image

Zaka Ashraf says Pakistan will make every decision in their best interests going forward:

While Ashraf said Pakistan must comply with what has been announced, he warned that such things will not work going forward. He added:

"But I see the decision has been made, so we have to go with it. I will not block or have any intention not to comply with the decision. I cannot do much about it but to honour the commitment. But going forward, every decision we make will be made for and in the interest of the country."

The tournament will start on August 31st and end on September 17th. Sri Lanka are the defending champions.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

'Pakistan Should Have Negotiated Better': Zaka Ashraf Unimpressed With Hybrid Model For 2023 Asia...

'Pakistan Should Have Negotiated Better': Zaka Ashraf Unimpressed With Hybrid Model For 2023 Asia...

'Sunil Chhetri And Virat Kohli Are Enough For Pakistan': Fans Laud Indian Football Team After...

'Sunil Chhetri And Virat Kohli Are Enough For Pakistan': Fans Laud Indian Football Team After...

Hardik Pandya And His Family Vacationing In Phuket, Thailand; See Pics

Hardik Pandya And His Family Vacationing In Phuket, Thailand; See Pics

Sunil Chhetri Now Only Behind Ronaldo & Messi On International List Of Highest Active Goal-Scorers

Sunil Chhetri Now Only Behind Ronaldo & Messi On International List Of Highest Active Goal-Scorers

SAFF Cup 2023: India Coach Igor Stimac Got A Red Card vs Pakistan For THIS Reason (WATCH)

SAFF Cup 2023: India Coach Igor Stimac Got A Red Card vs Pakistan For THIS Reason (WATCH)