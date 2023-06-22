'Pakistan Should Have Negotiated Better': Zaka Ashraf Unimpressed With Hybrid Model For 2023 Asia Cup

Zaka Ashraf not happy with Hybrid model for Asia Cup. | (Credits: Twitter)

Next in-line Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf has expressed his unhappiness at the hybrid model for the 2023 Asia Cup. While Ashraf has promised to honour the agreement, he reckons Pakistan should've negotiated better as Sri Lanka have taken the bigger lot of games for the Asia Cup.

Pakistan came up with the hybrid model as the BCCI refused to send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. In turn, Pakistan had also declined to come to India for the upcoming 2023 World Cup. Hence, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) approved the hybrid model based on which Pakistan will host four games, while Sri Lanka will stage the remaining nine.

"In my personal opinion, this whole hybrid model isn't beneficial for Pakistan and I didn't like it. Being a host, Pakistan should have negotiated better to make sure that the entire tournament should have played in Pakistan. Sri Lanka taking the bigger lot of games, leaving Pakistan with only four games, isn't in the best interest of our country," Ashraf told ESPN Cricinfo.

Zaka Ashraf says Pakistan will make every decision in their best interests going forward:

While Ashraf said Pakistan must comply with what has been announced, he warned that such things will not work going forward. He added:

"But I see the decision has been made, so we have to go with it. I will not block or have any intention not to comply with the decision. I cannot do much about it but to honour the commitment. But going forward, every decision we make will be made for and in the interest of the country."

The tournament will start on August 31st and end on September 17th. Sri Lanka are the defending champions.