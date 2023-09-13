Pakistan Fast Bowler Naseem Shah Ruled Out Of Rest Of Asia Cup 2023 With Shoulder Injury

Pakistan suffered a massive low on Wednesday as fast bowler Naseem Shah was ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup 2023 with a shoulder injury.

Naseem had injured his right shoulder while trying to stop a boundary during the Super 4 clash against India on Monday.

The 20-year-old will be replaced by fast bowler Zaman Khan in the Pakistan ODI squad for their next game. The Pakistan team medical staff will continue to monitor Naseem.

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 clash in Colombo and winner of that match will take on India in the final at the same venue on Sunday (Sept 17).

Double injury blow for Pakistan

Naseem bowled 9.2 overs without taking a wicket in the last game against India before he left the field and Iftikhar Ahmed completed the over. He did not come out to bat during Pakistan's chase.

Pacer Haris Rauf also suffered a side strain during the India match and played no further part on the Reserve Day due to the injury. Rauf remains doubtful for the match against the Lankans on Thursday.

India crush Pakistan in Colombo

Pakistan suffered their heaviest defeat against India in ODIs by runs on Monday after getting bowled out for 128 in chase of 357.

The match was played over two days on Sunday and Monday due to the constant rain interruptions in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)