Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim To Miss Super 4 Clash vs India Due to Birth Of Child

Mushfiqur Rahim went back home to Dhaka after Bangladesh's defeat against Pakistan on September 9 to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim will miss the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against India in Colombo on Friday due to the birth of his child.

Mushfiqur and his wife Jannatul Kifayet Mondi were blessed with a baby girl on Monday.

The veteran cricketer has been granted an extension of leave by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to be with his newborn child and family.

Mushfiqur went back home to Dhaka after Bangladesh's defeat against Pakistan on September 9 to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

He was supposed to join the squad back in Colombo before their last game against India but has been granted an extension of leave as Bangladesh are no longer in the race to qualify for the final.

"Mushfiqur has informed us that his wife is still recovering (after giving birth), and he needs to be by her side and with their children at this time.

"We fully understand his situation and have decided to permit him to skip the game," BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said in a statement.

Bangladesh disappoint in Asia Cup

Bangladesh were knocked out of the tournament on Tuesday after India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs in Colombo.

Bangladesh have won just one game in the tournament so far, against Afghanistan in the group stage. They lost against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

India qualified for Sunday's final after the win and will face the winners of the Super 4 clash between Lanka and Pakistan on Thursday.

