Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (196) and Mohammad Rizwan (104 not out) helped hosts secure a thrilling draw against Australia on the final day at Karachi on Wednesday.

Requiring a record 506 runs or play out 172 overs, Pakistan finished the final day at 443-7.

Pakistan were at one stage reduced to 21/2, but Babar along with Abdullah Shafique (96) stitched up a 228-run stand for the third wicket.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 07:17 PM IST