P V Sindhu storms into semis

Jakarta: Top Indian shuttler P V Sindhu stormed into the semifinals of the Indonesia Open after beating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games in the women's singles event here on Friday.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, seeded fifth, hardly had to break a sweat as she posted a comfortable 21-14 21-7 win over the third seeded Japanese shuttler in just 44 minutes.

The Indian will face second seeded Chen Yu Fei of China in the last- four clash of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament.

Sindhu, also a multiple-time World Championship medallist, dominated the proceedings from the start to finish. She took little time to get into the groove and once she broke away from tied 6-6, there was no looking back for the shuttler from Hyderabad.

Sindhu reeled off four consecutive points to move ahead 10-6 and although Okuhara managed to earn a couple of points, the Indian went into the break at 11-8.

After the interval, Sindhu simply tightened the noose and kept widening the gap to take the first game 21-14.

The second game turned out to be a one-sided affair as Sindhu ran away with the game with hardly any resistance from the higher seeded opponent.

Meghana in last 4

Vladivostok: India's Meghana Jakkampudi enjoyed a good day in office, progressing to the semifinals of the mixed and the women's doubles at the USD 75,000 Russian Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournament, here Friday.

Meghana paired up with Dhruv Kapila to beat Russian combination of Maksim Makalov and Ekaterina Riazantceva 21-3 21-12 in the mixed doubles.

The eighth seeded Indian pair set up a clash with Indonesian seventh seeds Adnan Maulana and Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso.

Meghana then combined with her women's doubles partner Poorvisha S Ram to see off another local pair of Viktoriia Kozyreva and Mariia Sukhova 21-19 21-11 to enter the final four. The top seeds will meet fourth seeds Japanese Miki Kashihara and Miyuki Kato.

However, it was curtains for Rituparna Das and Siril Verma after they lost in the singles quarterfinals. Former national champion Rituparna lost 10-21 21-16 16-21 to top seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland, while Siril went down 11-21 27-29 to Ihsan Maulana Mustofa of Indonesia.

Sixth seeded Indian mixed doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Poorvisha S Ram lost 11-21 14-21 to top seeded Russian pair of Evgenij Dremin and Evgenia Dimova.