‘Unreliable & Inconsistent Player’: Fans Slam Rishabh Pant’s 2-Ball Duck In IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant failed to deliver as he was dismissed for a duck in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 Final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first against Proteas, who are playing their maiden T20 World Cup. India were off to good start with openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli smashing five fours in the opening over of the match. However, The Men in Blue lost an early wicket in skipper for 9, dismissed by Keshav Maharaj in the 2nd over.

After Rohit's dismissal, Rishabh Pant walked out to bat to join Virat Kohli at the crease. But, Pant had a very short stay at the crease as he was removed by Maharaj in the same over. Pant was going for a sweep shot off low-ball full toss off South Africa spinner but ended up getting a top edge that was comfortable caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

After Rishabh Pant's dismissal, fans took to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), to criticize him for his reckless shot selection, labeling him as 'overrated' and a 'fraud'.' While others observed that Rishahbh Pant lacked game awareness before going for a sweep shot against a spinner early.

Here's how netizens reacted to Rishabh Pant's dismissal

Overrated fraud. — *Roe Joot 😎🇮🇳* (Retired ICT Fan) (@ImGani22) June 29, 2024

Pitch is good for batting but it does not mean you have to hit every ball! Lack of game awareness.



What is wrong with Pant? pic.twitter.com/AQDGXtdUd8 — 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐎𝐎𝐍 𝐌𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐅𝐀 🧊 (@CRICFOOTHAROON) June 29, 2024

Mdc pant,

Smason would've done better than him — K¹⁸. (@KrishnaVK_18) June 29, 2024

What a disaster in the game that mattered most- Pant missed an opportunity for greatness — Sumit Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@sumitagarwal_IN) June 29, 2024

The faster Rishabh Pant realizes he is not meant for T20 cricket, better it will be for India 💀 pic.twitter.com/thgoJnST5Z — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) June 29, 2024

Most unreliable and inconsistent player — Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) June 29, 2024

Failed in semi final and now failed on finals too. Played a bad shot and got out. Markaram made a smart move by making Maharaj bowl in the powerplay and he got the two big wickets. India could not maintain the momentum which they got in first 8 DELIVERIES of game — Sports syncs (@moiz_sports) June 29, 2024

RISHABH PANT



He is the biggest Fraud

He is the biggest Scam

He is the biggest Loser

He is the biggest Parchi

He is the biggest ConMan



India always done Injustice To SANJU SAMSON in the name of X Factor Pant. What X factor are you talking about this Guy? #INDvsSAFinal pic.twitter.com/xxNIB3AlKK — . ᵇʳᵘᵗᵘ 🇮🇳 (@Brutu24) June 29, 2024

Kya jaldi he bhai ko...sweep marne me wicket de diya..😭 — Afzal Memon (@Afzalmeman092) June 29, 2024

In the last two matches, Rishabh Pant failed to step up for the team. In India's final Super 8 fixture against Australia, the 26-year-old scored just 15 runs off 14 balls. In the semifinal against England, Pant was dismissed for just 4 runs.

WIth two consecutive lacklustre performances with the bat, Rishabh Pant had the best opportunity to come up with goods in the ultimate title clash against South Africa but failed to do so. In the T20 World Cup 2024, Pant has scored 171 runs at an average of 24.42 and a strike rate of 127.61 in 8 matches.

India hope to end their 11-year title drought

Headed into their third T20 World Cup Final, the Men in Blue would be hoping to end their 11-year ICC title drought. The last time India won the ICC title in 2013, winning the Champions Trophy by defeating England under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma and his boys came close to winning the prestigious trophy ODI World Cup trophy after winning 10 consecutive matches on the trot, but suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of sixth-time champions Australia in the Final in Ahmedabad last year.

Morever, the Men in Blue are back in the T20 World Cup after 10 long years. The last time they reached the final of the tournament was in 2014, losing to first-time champions Sri Lanka.

Team India won't let go of another opportunity to win the World Cup, which has been eluding them for 13 years since their last victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup.