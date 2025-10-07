 Our Lady of Health ‘C’ Beat St. Thomas 4-2 In 45th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament 2025
Our Lady of Health ‘C’, Vasai combined well as a team and scored a hard-fought 4-2 win against a determined St. Thomas, Goregaon in an exciting first round match of the 45th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament 2025, and played under floodlights at the WCG tennis courts on Monday night.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
Football. | Representative image.

Leading Our Lady of Health's march to victory was enterprising striker Satyam Chaudhary who struck two goals, while teammates Anurag Sonkar and Rahul Chaubey chipped in with one goal each to complete the Sahar team's success. The Goregaon boys scored their goals through Hrishikesh Pandey and Audesh Pandey.

Earlier, Infant Jesus, Vasai romped to a 3-1 win against St. Anthony's, Malwani in another first round encounter. Akshay Chauhan netted brace of goals and Aniket Kanojia added one to round-off the winning margin for the Vasai outfit. Ayush Koli scored the lone goal for the Malwani side.
In the third match of the evening, Sacred Heart ‘B’, Andheri riding on Duane D'Souza's double strikes went on to defeat St. Andrew's, Bandra 3-1 to secure their place in the second round.

Jared Saldanha scored the third goal for the Andheri outfit, while St. Andrew's pulled one back through Asad Munshi's efforts.

Results - First round:

Infant Jesus, Vasai 3 (Akshay Chauhan 2, Aniket Kanojia) beat St. Anthony's, Malwani 1(Ayush Koli).
Our Lady of Health 'C', Sahar 4 (Satyam Chaudhary 2, Anurag Sonkar, Rahul Chaubey) beat St. Thomas, Goregaon 2 (Hrishikesh Pandey, Audesh Pandey).
Sacred Heart 'B', Andheri 3 (Duane D'Souza 2, Jared Saldanha) beat St. Andrew's, Bandra 1 (Asad Munshi).

