 Our Lady of Good Shepherd Beat St. Paul's ‘A’ In 45th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament 2025
Our Lady of Good Shepherd, Andheri combined perfectly as a team and romped to convincing 5-1 victory over St. Paul's ‘A’, Dadar in a first round match of the 45th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament 2025, and played under floodlights at the WCG tennis courts on Tuesday night.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 01:56 AM IST
article-image
Football | Representative Image

Striker Clinton D'Souza was in impressive scoring form and slammed home two goals to lead Our Lady of Good Shepherd to the big win. D'Souza's teammates Farhan Khan, Asif Khan and Kamran K. contributed one goal each to complete the facile win, while Sherwin Franco scored St. Paul's lone consolation goal. 

In the first match of the evening, St. Joseph's 'B', Mira Road carved out a shock 2-1 win against Immaculate Conception ‘A’, Borivali to book their place in the second round. Strikers Dhanesh Shetty and Pankaj Mishra were bang on target scoring a goal each, Sujit Verma struck the lone goal for the Borivali boys.p

Results - first round: St. Joseph's 'B', Mira Road 2  (Dhanesh Shetty, Pankaj Mishra) beat Immaculate Conception 'A', Borivali 1 (Sujit Verma).

St. Francis Xavier, Vile Parle 4 (Anant Gadekar 2,  Densten Chettiar, Clarence D'Souza) beat St. Thomas 'A', Santacruz 1 (Nitin Rathod).

Our Lady of Salvation 'B', Dadar 2 (Craig D'Souza, Bevan Trinidade) beat St. Anthony's 'B', Vakola 1 (Arnold D'Souza).

Our Lady of Good Shepherd, Andheri 5 (Clinton D'Souza 2, Farman Khan, Kamran K.) beat St. Paul's 'A', Dadar 1 (Sherwin Franco).

