'Our Fight Is Not Over Yet': Vinesh Phogat's First Reaction Upon Her Arrival In Delhi After CAS Dismisses Her Petition Over Paris Olympics Disqualification; VIDEO

Despite the heartbreaking end to her Paris Olympics campaign, Vinesh Phogat returned home to a grand welcome by the crowd and fellow wrestlers, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who were waiting outside the Delhi Airport to welcome her.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
article-image

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat received a grand welcome upon her arrival in Delhi from the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday, August 17. Phogat had a heartbreaking end to her Paris Olympics' campaign as she was disqualified from the gold medal bout after she found to be weighed 100 grams more than permissible limit of 50kg, her weight category in women's wrestling.

Vinesh Phogat appealed the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) for joint silver medal following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics. The CAS accepted Phogat's petition for the hearing. After the judgement on her appeal was delayed thrice, the tribunal court for sports ultimately dismissed it by upholding IOC and UWW rules on weight in wrestling.

Despite the heartbreaking end, Vinesh Phogat returned home to a grand welcome by the crowd and fellow wrestlers, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who were waiting outside the Delhi Airport to welcome her.

After coming out of the airport, Vinesh Phogat, who was visibly emotional on seeing the massive reception, gave her first reaction on the CAS dismissing her appeal for silver medal.

"I want to thank the people of the country who were supporting us in our fight. Our fight is not over yet," Vinesh told the media.

