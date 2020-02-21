Oozing class: Jurgen Klopp responds to 10-year-old Man Utd fan who asked him to stop winning

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has often found himself in the headlines for his witty replies to fans and reporters alike. The German has once again proved why he is one of the classiest managers to ever exist in football. His response to a 10-year-old Manchester United fan has left fans impressed.
Daragh Curley, a United fan hailing from County Donegal, wrote to the Liverpool coach as a school assignment. In the letter, the kid wrote, “Liverpool are winning too many games. If you win nine more games then you have the best unbeaten run in English football. Being a United fan that is very sad. So the next time Liverpool play, please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again."
The Liverpool boss shocked the fan by responding to his letter. Klopp wrote, “Unfortunately, on this occasion, I cannot grant your request, not through choice anyway. As much as you want Liverpool to lose it is my job to do everything that I can to help Liverpool to win as there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen, so I really do not want to let them down.”
He added, “Luckily for you, we have lost games in the past and we will lose games in the future because that is football. The problem is when you are 10 years old you think that things will always be as they are now but if there is one thing I can tell you as 52 years old it is that this most definitely isn't the case."
The fans lauded the German coach for his class response to the kid's letter.
Liverpool's staggering 22-point lead over City has turned the title race into a procession and Monday's visit from struggling West Ham offers an ideal chance to bounce back from a 1-0 Champions League last 16 first-leg defeat at Atletico Madrid.
Jurgen Klopp's team have dropped just two points all season and are on a run of 17 consecutive league wins. They are on course win their first Premier League after 29 years. They need just five more wins from their remaining 12 games to take the title for the first time since 1990 under Kenny Dalglish.
