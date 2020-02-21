Oozing class: Jurgen Klopp responds to 10-year-old Man Utd fan who asked him to stop winning

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has often found himself in the headlines for his witty replies to fans and reporters alike. The German has once again proved why he is one of the classiest managers to ever exist in football. His response to a 10-year-old Manchester United fan has left fans impressed.

Daragh Curley, a United fan hailing from County Donegal, wrote to the Liverpool coach as a school assignment. In the letter, the kid wrote, “Liverpool are winning too many games. If you win nine more games then you have the best unbeaten run in English football. Being a United fan that is very sad. So the next time Liverpool play, please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again."