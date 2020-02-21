Liverpool on his mind? German Right-Wing terrorist thought Klopp 'stole his ideas'

In the recent events where eight people were killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau on Wednesday evening, two hookah lounges reportedly were targeted.
The Hanau attacker's manifesto was revealed in which he claims Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp 'stole his ideas'.
German journalist Peter Neumann, known for his expertise on political violence and terrorism took to Twitter revealing the attackers manifesto in a series of tweets.
"THREAD: What the #Hanau attacker's manifesto reveals about his motivation. @ICSR_Centre ... (Thanks to @BILD + @jreichelt for sharing the document with me," Neumann wrote.
"(1) The 24 page manifesto is written in excellent German. There are no typos or grammatical mistakes. He indicates that he's been to university. Based on the timeline, he's about 50 years old.
"(2) He hates foreigners and non-whites. Although he doesn't emphasise Islam, he calls for the extermination of various countries in North Africa, Middle East and Central Asia (which all happen to be majority Muslim).
"(3) He justifies his call for killing the populations of entire countries in explicitly eugenicist terms, saying that the science provs that certain races are superior.
"(4) He's also a so-called incel, confessing to not having ever had a relationship with a woman for the last 18 years, he says, out of choice.
"(5) Key to understanding his state of mind may be that he claims to have been under surveillance by an intelligence service for his entire life. Says that various prominent figures such as President Trump and LFC coach Jürgen Klopp stole his ideas.
"(6) All in all, it doesn't seem like this was a member of the "Chans". There is no shitposting, no references to memes. More like someone who spends all night watching conspiracy videos on YouTube. Far Right + Incel + what seems like a significant mental health issue."
In 2017, German journalist and author Raphael Honigstein interviewed the Liverpool manager while writing a book on him in which Honigstein notes Klopp's political views. "I'm on the left, of course," Jürgen Klopp said.
"More left than middle. I believe in the welfare state. I'm not privately insured. I would never vote for a party because they promised to lower the top tax rate.
"My political understanding is this,” he added. “If I am doing well, I want others to do well, too. If there's something I will never do in my life it is vote for the right."
