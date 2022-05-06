Omicron wave forces China to postpone Hangzhou Asian Games

This year’s Asian Games scheduled to be held in Hangzhou in September is set to be postponed, Chinese state media reported.

The move comes as China battles Covid-19 outbreak recently. Speaking to China Central Television an official confirmed that the date will change. Many events in China have been delayed due to medical emergency.

The decision has been taken following an agreement between Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC), the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Executive Board (EB).

“Following detailed discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee, the OCA Executive Board today decided to postpone the 19th Asian Games, which were scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from 10 to 25 September 2022. The new dates of the 19th Asian Games will be agreed between the OCA, the COC and the HAGOC and announced in the near future,” OCA released a statement on Friday.

China has been dealing with a new wave of Covid-19 driven by the Omicron variant.

In late March, Shanghai entered a sudden lockdown with its 25 million residents being ordered to stay home.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 01:02 PM IST