Northern Lights Bag Best Credentials In Six-Race Card

The six-year old grey Northern Lights, from the yard of trainer Pesi Shroff, has the best credentials in the field of six contestants in the feature event The Parimatch Pune City Gold Cup, a mile event the six-race card to go in the Pune meeting to be held here on Saturday. Northern Lights, who is unbeaten in his last six starts, is going over his pet distance of 1600m and should prevail over his rivals including Forest Flame.

Forest Flame from SS Attaollahi's yard defeated the wonder mare Juliette twice during the last Pune season before the latter avenged her defeat in the Eclipse Stakes of India run in February last. Forest Flame will be competing after a break of over seven months and could put up a good fight provided she is not too rusty for this encounter.

PS Chouhan and Trevor Patel will be seen in action atop Northern Lights and Forest Flame respectively.

Full results:

First race: 2.30pm Selections 1. The Star Of Gibraltar Plate (1400m): 1. Come Back Please (7), 2. Anoushka (6), 3. Hela (1) 2. The Cambridge Plate (1200m): 1.Sovereign Grey (2), 2. New Dimension (3), 3. Superimpose (8) 3. The Excellent Trophy (1200m): 1. Cellini (7), 2. Joaquin (1), 3. Son Of A Gun (3) 4. The Parimatch Pune City Gold Cup (1600m): 1.Northern Light (1), 2. Forest Flame (5), 3. Count Of Savoy (3) 5. The Fourth Estate Trophy (2000m): 1. Transcend (11), 2. Exuma (5), 3. Alexandros (1) 6. The Jack Frost Plate (1400m): 1. Commandment (13), 2. Fortune Teller (6), 3. Majestic Warrior (3)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)