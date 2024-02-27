'No FIR Registered' Against Shahid Afridi In Fraud Case, Clarifies Punjab Police In Pakistan After 'False News' On Social Media

The Punjab Police in Pakistan on Tuesday clarified that no FIR has been registered against former national cricketer Shahid Afridi.

There were reports doing the rounds on social media of Afridi being booked for fraud in Rawat police station.

Punjab Police took to their X (formerly Twitter) account to inform all Afridi and cricket fans that the news of his booking is false.

"There is absolutely no truth in the news circulating on some social media accounts regarding the filing of an FIR against former cricketer Shahid Afridi under the provisions of fraud in Rawat police station, Rawalpindi.

"No FIR has been registered. The plaintiff has filed an FIR against other persons and mentioned in the text the advertisement running on print, electronic and social media," Punjab Police tweeted.

The clarification comes after a Pakistani journalist named Nadir Baloch posted the copy of an FIR with Afridi's picture and name on it.

He claimed that the former Pakistan all-rounder was among 10 booked for fraud in a construction project.

"A case has been registered under section 420 against 10 people including former test cricketer Shahid Afridi, former officers of sensitive organization, businessmen for the alleged fraud in the construction project.

According to the local media, Abid bin Abdul Quddus, while registering a case in Rawat police station, told the police that Sheikh Fawad Bashir and others encouraged me by advertising Shahid Afridi in print, electronic and social media. that they should invest in their project, on which I have booked two shops Shop No. 17, 15 located on the ninth floor, that all the money of Shop No. 17 is plot and cash amounting to 55 lakh rupees, while the amount of Shop No. 15 is in the form of shop and cash Rs. 40 lakhs were given by the company to the above persons," Baloch had tweeted three days back.