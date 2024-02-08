Shahid Afridi To Usama Mir: Cricket Stars Flaunt Inked Fingers After Voting In Pakistan Elections 2024

By: Aakash Singh | February 08, 2024

Mohammad Hafeez took to his official handle on X and posted his photo after voting. He posted the caption, 'Vote for better Pakistan'.

(Credits: Twitter)

Umar Gul took to X and posted the caption, 'I cast my vote today for a better Pakistan, for the betterment of our future! Requesting u all to go out with ur family and friends and cast ur vote today!'

(Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal shared his photo on X after voting. He put the caption, 'I voted. Go vote! Every vote counts.'

(Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Pakistan's women's cricketer Sana Mir posted a photo on X and wrote the caption, "Done! If you haven't cast your vote yet. Please do."

(Credits: Twitter)

Ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi took to X and posted a photo of his thumb after voting.

(Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's young leg-spinner Usama Mir posted a photo on his official X handle. He wrote the caption, 'I have cast my vote, have you?'

(Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan middle-order batter Younus Khan also joined in the bandwagon. His caption on X said, 'Hoping for a better, prosperous future for Pakistan.'

(Credits: Twitter)

Sohaib Maqsood also shared a picture after voting with the caption, 'I have done mine Have you???'

(Credits: Twitter)