Neymar says 2022 World Cup in Qatar may be last one of his career

Brazil football star Neymar has said next year’s World Cup in Qatar could be the last world cup of his career as he is unsure whether he can mentally endure the game anymore.

Neymar made these comments in the documentary “Neymar & The Line Of Kings,” produced by DAZN. The excerpt was on Sunday posted on the channel’s Twitter feed.

“Man, I think it will be my last World Cup,” Neymar said. “I am facing it like the last World Cup because I don’t know whether I will be able to, mentally, to endure more soccer.“

“I will do everything possible to get there very well,” he added. “I will do all I can to win it with my country and realize my dream, the biggest since my boyhood.“

The 29-year-old striker played in Brazil’s 0-0 draw at Colombia in a World Cup qualifying game. With 28 points after 10 matches, his side is leading the 10-team round robin competition. Neymar, however gave last week’s 3-1 win over Venezuela a miss owing to suspension.

Selecao coach Tite was questioned about Neymar’s poor performance, which included seventeen missed passes and thirty losses of possession.

“He is an exceptional player because he makes exceptional plays, he does it exceptionally and not ordinarily,” Tite said. “He is a special player, we know it. And he was also well marked, sometimes by two players.”

Neymar has represented Brazil in two World Cups so far. In 2014, he suffered a back injury during the quarterfinals against Colombia, forcing him to rule out from the semifinal clash against where his side endured an upsetting 7-1 loss against Germany.

In the 2018 World Cup, the Brazilian had just returned from a serious foot injury and put up an unimpressive performance in a 2-1 quarterfinals defeat at the hands of Belgium. Neymar left Russia after harsh criticism for his apparently exaggerated reaction to being fouled.

Neymar was part of the gold medal winning Brazilian team at the 2016 Rio Olympics where they defeated Germany on Penalties. He also clinched the 2013 Confederations Cup title with the team. He endured injury before the 2019 Copa America, which Brazil bagged at home.

With Agencies Input

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 06:56 PM IST