 'Never Said This': Adam Gilchrist Denies Calling Pakistan 'Worst Asian Team' After Australian Whitewash
Adam Gilchrist took to Instagram to clarify that he never said what is being spread by netizens.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
Adam Gilchrist | File picture

Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist on Thursday denied calling Pakistan the "worst Asian team" after reports of his alleged comment went viral on social media.

Gilchrist took to Instagram to clarify that he never said what is being spread by netizens.

He in fact, praised Pakistan for their fighting display against Australia in the recently-concluded three-Test series which the visitors lost 0-3.

"There’s a few accounts out there attributing false, made up quotes. I have never said this.

"I thought Pakistan put up a wonderful, fighting display this summer against a World Champion Australian team and could very well have won a couple of Tests," Gilchrist wrote.

Gilchrist was on the commentary team throughout the series and several leading media organisations ran the story claiming that the legendary cricketer slammed Pakistan during Day 3 of the Sydney Test.

Here is the quote which went viral on social media

"This is the worst Asian Team I have ever seen on Australian soil, they were in the driver's seat and suddenly you lose 5 wickets in a span of 15 minutes?

"Their fans were mocking India yesterday but at least they won the match in South Africa and have won 2 series in Australia. What has Pakistan won in the last 35 years?," is the quote which went viral on social media.

Pakistan's losing streak in Australia continues

Pakistan faced flak for their recent show Down Under where they lost all three Tests by big margins against the Aussies.

Shan Masood's team were poor in all three departments - batting, bowling & fielding - which caused their downfall against Pat Cummins & Co.

Pakistan's last Test win in Australia came 31 years ago during their 1995-96 tour, and the wait to break the jinx continues for the Asian side.

