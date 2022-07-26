e-Paper Get App

Neeraj Chopra ruled out of 2022 Commonwealth Games due to injury

Chopra picked up a groin injury during his historic silver medal win at the Worlds on Sunday and has been advised a month's rest.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games due to "fitness concerns" | Photo: Twitter Image

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games due to "fitness concerns", the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on Tuesday.

Chopra had won a historic silver medal at the World Athletics Championship in Eugene on Sunday and suffered a strain in his groin during the competition.

IOA Secretary General Rajiv Mehta said the reigning Olympic champion has been advised rest for one month.

"Team India javelin thrower Mr. Neeraj Chopra had called me earlier today from the US to convey his inability to take part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games owing to fitness concern," Mehta said.

"Following his participation in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Mr. Chopra had had an MRI scan done on Monday and, based on it, he has been advised a month's rest by his medical team," Mehta added.

The 24-year-old had become only the second Indian athlete to win a medal at World Championship, after Anju Bobby George, who won a bronze medal in long jump at the 2003 World Championship held in Paris.

Chopra was expected to be India's flag bearer at the Games, starting Thursday.

Read Also
French cricketer Gustav McKeon becomes youngest to score T20I century
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsNeeraj Chopra ruled out of 2022 Commonwealth Games due to injury

RECENT STORIES

France opens monkeypox vaccination centre in Paris as cases soar

France opens monkeypox vaccination centre in Paris as cases soar

Maharashtra govt prepares against monkeypox, reserves beds in Mumbai's Kasturba hospital

Maharashtra govt prepares against monkeypox, reserves beds in Mumbai's Kasturba hospital

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi leaves ED office after 2 hours of questioning

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi leaves ED office after 2 hours of questioning

Thane: Man burns 5-year-old son with cigarette butts to stop him from meeting his mom; booked

Thane: Man burns 5-year-old son with cigarette butts to stop him from meeting his mom; booked

Supreme Court agrees to hear AAP's plea challenging postponement of MCD polls on July 28

Supreme Court agrees to hear AAP's plea challenging postponement of MCD polls on July 28